Three men arrested at Hogmanay Old Firm clash

Celtic came from behind to seize victory on derby day

Three men have been arrested in connection with disorder at the Celtic versus Rangers clash at Ibrox stadium.

A 51-year-old man was arrested and detained over an allegation of disorder within the ground while two 24-year-old were accused of discharging pyrotechnic devices.

One of the 24-year-olds is accused of deploying the device within the grounds and remains in police custody.

All three are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Celtic eventually came from behind to beat Rangers 2-1 in the derby.

The win was the first for the team at Ibrox in almost six years.

'Policing operation'

A minute's silence was held before kick-off in memory of the victims of the 1971 Ibrox Disaster, however a few people broke the silence.

During the match a smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch after one of Celtic's goals.

Ch Supt Brian McInulty, of Police Scotland, said, "The overwhelming majority of supporters of both teams enjoyed the event and followed the advice which had been provided before the game.

"A well-planned policing operation was carried out with a wide range of partners to ensure the safety and security of all those attending the match."