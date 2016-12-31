Deliberate fire at council plant nursery in Dumbarton

A plant nursery, including a large poly-greenhouse, has been severely damaged by fire at a council depot in Dumbarton.

Police are treating the incident, which happened at the Levengrove depot, near Clydeshore Road, as deliberate.

Fire crews were called to the West Dunbartonshire Council depot at about 01:30.

No plants were damaged by the fire but the poly-greenhouse is used for preparing plants.

The cost of the damage is not yet known.

Police Scotland have appealed for information.

'Senseless act'

Det Con Andrew Fearnside, of Clydebank CID, said: "This was a senseless act which has severely damaged a plant nursery owned by the West Dunbartonshire Council.

"Although no plants were damaged, this is an area used to grow plants and make the local area a greener place to live, work and visit.

"As a community, this type of mindless vandalism will not be tolerated. Our inquiries are under way to trace the person responsible and ensure they are held to account for their actions.

"The area is popular with local dog walkers and offers shortcuts through the main park area. It may be that you witnessed the fire, or perhaps saw someone acting suspiciously in the early hours of Saturday morning. Any information, no matter how small, will greatly assist our ongoing investigation."