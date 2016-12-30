CCTV image appeal after woman attacked in Glasgow flat

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after a woman was seriously assaulted in Glasgow.

The 32-year-old victim was attacked in a flat in Southdeen Road, Drumchapel, at about 00:30 on Tuesday 13 December.

Officers believe the man in the image may be able to help the investigation.

He was described as being of Mediterranean appearance, possibly Turkish, aged between 30 and 40 and was between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in tall, of heavy build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a waist-length dark coat, a polo shirt with red and white horizontal stripes and distinctive yellow and light brown shoes.

Police have asked anyone who recognises the man to get in touch.