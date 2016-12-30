Woman slashed man in street attack in Glasgow

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Duke Street

Police are attempting to trace a woman who slashed a man in a Glasgow street.

The 28-year-old victim was standing with his girlfriend in Duke Street, near its junction with Fleming Street, when the assault happened on Thursday.

They were approached by another man and woman at about 17:00 when the woman attacked the man with a bladed weapon.

The victim was treated for cuts to his head and body at Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

Det Sgt Brian Gribbons said: "Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the local area and gathering CCTV footage.

"Inquiries are continuing today into this incident to establish the exact circumstances and more details on the woman responsible.

"The area where the serious assault took place is very busy and at this time I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Duke Street near to Fleming Street around 5pm on Thursday evening, who either witnessed this incident take place, or who has information that may assist the investigation to contact Shettleston Police Office."