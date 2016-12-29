'Robust' policing for Rangers v Celtic Hogmanay

Image copyright SNS

Police Scotland has said that "robust" plans are in place to ensure public safety as Glasgow gears up for Hogmanay and a Rangers v Celtic derby match.

About 50,000 people are expected to attend the game at Ibrox, which is due to kick off at 12:15 on Saturday.

Large crowds are also expected in the city centre to see in the New Year.

Police advised people to plan their day ahead and drink responsibly and said more officers than usual would be on duty in public places around the city.

Ch Supt Brian McInulty said: "This is no doubt an exciting weekend for many people, whether it's to enjoy a day of shopping at the sales, attending a football match or gearing up to celebrate the New Year.

"It does mean that the city will be busier throughout the day and night. Together with our partners, we have robust policing plans in place to account for this with public safety being our priority."

'Drink responsibly'

Ch Supt McInulty said specific plans were in place to police the match at Ibrox and other games taking place in the west of Scotland.

He said alcohol would play a part throughout the day and urged "people to drink responsibly", plan their outings and keep in contact with friends and family.

"Expect to see more officers in and around stadiums, shopping centres, on approaches to Glasgow and in the city centre itself," he said.

The decision to play the Rangers v Celtic game on Hogmanay has been criticised by some politicians and publicans.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) said it was "senseless" and warned there were "obvious concerns" about longer drinking time and pressure on the emergency services.

Ch Supt McInulty said anyone who was intent on causing trouble would be dealt with appropriately.

He added: "Much has been said about the Rangers v Celtic match taking place but I envisage that the majority of supporters will come and enjoy the game and leave safely.

"However, that small minority determined to cause disorder, anti-social or offensive behaviour will be met with the full force of the law."