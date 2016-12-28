Glasgow drug dealer 'earned £42,000 a month'

A drug dealer who earned up to £42,000-a-month supplying addicts in Glasgow has been jailed for eight years.

Peter Fox, 41, came under surveillance after an outbreak of botulism, linked to contaminated heroin, in late 2014.

Although he was not linked to that case, officers recorded more than 2,000 people visiting one of his properties to buy drugs over a 15-day period.

Fox later admitted supplying heroin and cocaine after police found quantities of both drugs and 11 Rolex watches.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how a police investigation into the botulism outbreak saw officers focus on drugs believed to have come from dealers in Glasgow's Calton area.

Queue of addicts

As a result, Operation Kapparis was set up - and eventually Fox was targeted in May last year.

He was not linked to the botulism, but police found he was involved in "substantial" drug dealing.

As officers kept watch on a house in the city's Calton area, which Fox used for dealing, they recorded a total of 2,009 people who had turned up during a period of just 15 days.

Fox was recorded arriving each morning in a Volkswagen Golf sparking a flurry of addicts to turn up for their fix.

Sometimes there was already a queue waiting for him to show up.

The drug dealing was disrupted when a closure order was slapped on the house on 6 November last year.

Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie said: "Fox never appeared back at Millroad Street. The footage showed a drastic reduction over the next few days of people attending."

In late January 2016, police also targeted a property in nearby Abercromby Street where an associate of Fox stayed.

Fox was there but fled after hiding behind a door.

Rolex haul

Despite him escaping, he left his phone and bank card in the flat.

Officers also found £360 of cocaine and £1550 of heroin.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Fox and police later raided his family home in the city's Tollcross area in September,

Although he was not there, officers found 11 Rolex watches worth more than £80,000.

Expensive jewellery was also found as well receipts for goods totalling almost £23,000.

Another £4,400 in cash was discovered dotted around the house.

Fox was finally caught 24 hours later after being spotted by police in a car in the east end.

A drugs expert described Fox of dealing on "a significant scale for massive profit".

The court heard that if an average of 150 people a day were buying heroin "tenner bags", this could generate £42,000 a month.