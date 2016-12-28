Men sought over 'white trash' racist abuse on train

British Transport Police are attempting to trace a group of Asian men who racially abused a woman on a train.

The victim was targeted on the 17:36 train from Wishaw to Glasgow Central on Friday 14 October.

The group took pictures of the woman, called her "white trash" and other names, and made sexual gestures before they got off the train at Cambuslang.

The woman was not physically harmed but left distressed by the incident. Police have appealed for witnesses.

The men are described as Asian, in their 20s and all about 5ft 8in tall.

One was of medium build and was wearing a black jacket, dark jogging bottoms and dark trainers.

Another was wearing blue jeans and the third man was wearing grey Nike tracksuit bottoms.

PC Victoria Graham said: "This incident happened on a packed commuter train and so I think there may have been a lot of people who witnessed the incident but may not have realised the distress it was causing the victim.

"She was very upset and distressed by what had happened and for someone to be made to feel like this is completely unacceptable. If anyone saw what happened, please do come forward and let us know."