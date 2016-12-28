Man arrested over Christmas Day death of Thomas Roberts

Image caption Thomas Roberts died in hospital after being found badly injured

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man on Christmas Day.

Thomas Roberts was found with serious injuries in the back courts of Ashgill Road, in the Saracen area of Glasgow, at about 04:00 on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The man who has been detained by police will also be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with an alleged assault on a 50-year-old man.