Man injured in Boxing Day attack outside pub in Paisley

Police have appealed for information after a man was injured in an attack outside a pub in Paisley on Boxing Day.

The 49-year-old was with another man, aged 24, outside Tannahills on Neilston Road when they became involved in an altercation with two other men.

Police said they believed the older man was attacked with a weapon. He was taken to hospital for treatment to a facial injury.

The 24-year-old man did not require hospital treatment.

The suspects were described as both being around 5ft 8ins and one of them was balding and wearing a green jacket.

Det Con Colin Leggat from Paisley CID said: "We believe the victim was assaulted with some sort of weapon and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"The two suspects were last seen making their way along Neilston Road towards Caplethill Road and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the attack or saw two men matching the above description in the area to come forward."