Hunt continues for Christmas Day killer after Glasgow murder

Image caption Thomas Roberts died in hospital after being found badly injured in the early hours of Christmas Day

A murder investigation is continuing after a 43-year-old man died following a violent Christmas Day attack that also left another man in hospital.

Thomas Roberts was found with serious injuries in the back courts of Ashgill Road, in the Saracen area of Glasgow, at about 04:00 on Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A 50-year-old man was also taken to hospital after being injured in the incident, but has since been released.

The Daily Record newspaper quoted eyewitnesses as saying Mr Roberts had been subjected to a horrific beating for about half an hour before his attacker dragged him into the street and left him lying in a puddle.

'Worst news'

They said the killer was a "much bigger man, a bodybuilder", with one resident claiming people had been too afraid to phone the police at first.

A witness also claimed that the victim had been "screaming for help and no one came".

Writing on Facebook, Mr Thomas's daughter, Brooklyn Roberts, said: "Worst news was waking up on Christmas morning to find out my dad had been found dead outside late this morning.

"All I can say is heaven has gained another angel, I love you so much dad fly high."

Image caption The road was cordoned off as police launched a murder investigation

Detectives have appealed for information from the local community as they try to identify the attacker.

Officers have also been carrying out door-to door inquiries and examining CCTV footage, with additional officers patrolling the area near the attack.

Det Ch Insp Paul Livingstone of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team said: "My officers continue to speak to local residents in the area in an attempt to gather more information to establish the circumstances of this disturbing incident.

"I urge anyone who has even the slightest bit of information, and who has not already spoken to police, to contact us immediately via 101."

Alternatively calls can be made via CRIMESTOPERS on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.