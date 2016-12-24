Man injured by attackers in his Irvine home

A man is being treated in hospital after he was attacked by two men with weapons who forced their way into his home in North Ayrshire.

Police believe the incident in Dundonald Road, Irvine, at about 02:00 on Friday, was a targeted attack.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock before being transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

He was said to be in a stable condition.

Both suspects are white. The first man was about 5ft 3in tall with a stocky build, short blonde hair and was wearing blue jeans at the time of the attack.

The second suspect was about 5ft 9in tall and was wearing dark clothing.

Det Sgt Paul Richmond said: "We understand that this was a targeted attack, in which a 42-year-old man was left requiring hospital treatment, after being assaulted by two suspects who had forced entry to his home.

"Our inquiries are at an early stage to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and to identify the two men responsible.

"It is possible you may have heard a disturbance from within the house, or witnessed two men running from the area or leaving in a vehicle following the incident.

"Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should contact Saltcoats Police Office through 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."