Man's body found after Kilmarnock flat fire
- 24 December 2016
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man has died following a fire at a flat in Kilmarnock.
Emergency services were called to the fire in Orchard Street at about 02:35 hours on Friday
It was extinguished and the body of a man was found within the flat. He is yet to be formally identified.
Police Scotland said the fire was not thought to be suspicious but a joint investigation with the fire service was being carried out to establish the cause.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.