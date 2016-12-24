Man's body found after Kilmarnock flat fire

Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at a flat in Orchard Street

A man has died following a fire at a flat in Kilmarnock.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Orchard Street at about 02:35 hours on Friday

It was extinguished and the body of a man was found within the flat. He is yet to be formally identified.

Police Scotland said the fire was not thought to be suspicious but a joint investigation with the fire service was being carried out to establish the cause.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.