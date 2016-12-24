Glasgow & West Scotland

'Joker' mask man robs shop in Kilwinning at knifepoint

RS McColl Image copyright Google
Image caption The robbery took place at a McColl's store in Kilwinning

Police are trying to trace a man who robbed a shop at knifepoint while wearing a 'Joker' mask.

The robbery was carried out at the McColl's convenience store in West Doura Court in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, at about 21:50 on Friday.

During the incident, the suspect presented a knife at two members of staff before leaving with a three-figure sum of money.

The staff members were left shocked but uninjured.

The man was described as wearing a black and grey camouflage jacket with a hood, grey tracksuit bottoms and black and white Nike Air Max trainers.

He had black woollen gloves covering his hands and was wearing a 'Joker' mask in the style of the Batman movies.

Det Con John Scott, from Saltcoats CID, said: "Two staff members were left in a state of shock following this incident and we are determined to trace the suspect with the help of the community.

"Officers are in the area today conducting door-to-door inquiries. We are also assessing opportunities to capture CCTV which will help us determine where the suspect fled after the incident."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites