'Joker' mask man robs shop in Kilwinning at knifepoint

Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery took place at a McColl's store in Kilwinning

Police are trying to trace a man who robbed a shop at knifepoint while wearing a 'Joker' mask.

The robbery was carried out at the McColl's convenience store in West Doura Court in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, at about 21:50 on Friday.

During the incident, the suspect presented a knife at two members of staff before leaving with a three-figure sum of money.

The staff members were left shocked but uninjured.

The man was described as wearing a black and grey camouflage jacket with a hood, grey tracksuit bottoms and black and white Nike Air Max trainers.

He had black woollen gloves covering his hands and was wearing a 'Joker' mask in the style of the Batman movies.

Det Con John Scott, from Saltcoats CID, said: "Two staff members were left in a state of shock following this incident and we are determined to trace the suspect with the help of the community.

"Officers are in the area today conducting door-to-door inquiries. We are also assessing opportunities to capture CCTV which will help us determine where the suspect fled after the incident."