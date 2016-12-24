Glasgow & West Scotland

Police seek man after attempted robbery in Clarkston

BP garage in Clarkston Image copyright Google
Image caption The attempted robbery took place at the BP petrol station in Eastwoodmains Road, Clarkston

Police are hunting a robber who tried to hold up a petrol station in East Renfrewshire, armed with what appeared to be a gun.

The incident happened at about 06:10 on Friday at the BP station in Eastwoodmains Road, Clarkston.

He demanded that a member of staff hand over money from the till.

The assistant refused and the suspect then fled the scene, heading in the direction of Clarkston Toll.

The 57-year-old staff member was uninjured and no-one else was inside the store at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as being about 6ft tall with a skinny build. He was dressed entirely in dark clothing and wearing a balaclava.

Det Con David Henry said: "Our inquiries are under way to trace this man and hold him to account for his actions.

"No-one should be placed in a state of fear or alarm as they go about their daily lives."

Officers have been conducting door-to-door inquiries and continue to assess CCTV.

They would like to speak to a man in a silver BMW car who entered the petrol station shortly after the incident.

Officers said it was possible he may have information which could help with their inquiries.

