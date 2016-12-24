Police seek man after attempted robbery in Clarkston

Image copyright Google Image caption The attempted robbery took place at the BP petrol station in Eastwoodmains Road, Clarkston

Police are hunting a robber who tried to hold up a petrol station in East Renfrewshire, armed with what appeared to be a gun.

The incident happened at about 06:10 on Friday at the BP station in Eastwoodmains Road, Clarkston.

He demanded that a member of staff hand over money from the till.

The assistant refused and the suspect then fled the scene, heading in the direction of Clarkston Toll.

The 57-year-old staff member was uninjured and no-one else was inside the store at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as being about 6ft tall with a skinny build. He was dressed entirely in dark clothing and wearing a balaclava.

Det Con David Henry said: "Our inquiries are under way to trace this man and hold him to account for his actions.

"No-one should be placed in a state of fear or alarm as they go about their daily lives."

Officers have been conducting door-to-door inquiries and continue to assess CCTV.

They would like to speak to a man in a silver BMW car who entered the petrol station shortly after the incident.

Officers said it was possible he may have information which could help with their inquiries.