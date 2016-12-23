Concern grows for missing man Alasdair McVicar

Image caption Alasdair McVicar was last seen in Argyll Street, Dunoon, early on Wednesday

Concern is growing for a young man from Argyll who has been missing since the early hours of Wednesday.

Alasdair McVicar, 19, told friends he was heading home when he was last seen at 02:40 hrs on 21 December 2016 in Argyll Street, Dunoon.

His disappearance is said to be out of character and his family are increasingly worried about his wellbeing.

Alasdair is 6ft 4in, of slim build with hazel eyes and short dark hair.

He was wearing black trousers, a black leather bomber jacket, a white Christmas jumper and white training shoes.

Ch Insp Paul Robertson at Dunoon Police Office said: "This is completely out of character for Alasdair not to return home and as such his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his well-being.

"Police Scotland officers are today continuing the search for Alasdair and are being assisted by HM Coastguard and the local mountain rescue team.

"The search for Alasdair remains a priority for police in Dunoon and I urge anyone who has seen Alasdair since 02:40 hrs on Wednesday or anyone who knows of his present whereabouts to contact police at Dunoon immediately via 101."