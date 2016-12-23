Paige Doherty killer John Leathem appeals against sentence

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Paige Doherty was murdered at Leathem's delicatessen in Clydebank

A shop owner who murdered schoolgirl Paige Doherty in a frenzied knife attack is due to have his appeal against his sentence heard.

John Leathem, 32, stabbed the teenager 61 times after she stopped at his delicatessen in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, in March.

He was jailed for life after admitting the murder and told he would spend at least 27 years in jail.

His lawyers will argue the minimum term set by the judge was too long.

The appeal against sentence will be heard by senior judges at the Appeal Court in Edinburgh.

Leathem claimed in court that he panicked after the schoolgirl threatened to report him for sexual assault when he did not give her a job.

His attack left his victim with more than 140 injuries.

John Leathem was told he would spend at least 27 years in jail

He then cleaned up the crime scene at his Delicious Deli shop and dumped the 15-year-old's body in bushes near Great Western Road two days later.

Paige's mother Pamela Munro and the family have been campaigning against any reduction in Leathem's sentence since they became aware of his appeal plans.

A petition opposing any reduction in his jail term has been signed by about 11,000 people.

Ms Munro, who has three other children, recently told the Sunday Mail: "Even if he got out at 59, he'd still have a life, so 27 years isn't long enough. He's totally deluded. This appeal is cruel.

"With the appeal being on December 23, there is no way that our first Christmas without Paige can be a normal one - as much as we might try to make it that way for the kids."

Ms Munro also described how first offender Leathem appeared emotionless when she went to his shop while her daughter was missing nine months ago to talk to him about putting up posters to help to find Paige.

"Looking back, he was so cold," she said.

Sentencing judge Lady Rae described the killing as a "savage and frenzied attack" that was difficult to comprehend.