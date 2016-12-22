Glasgow lecturer Gary Maclean wins MasterChef final

Image copyright PA

Glaswegian chef Gary Maclean has been named MasterChef: The Professionals champion.

Mr Maclean, 45, beat 47 other professional chefs over seven weeks of cooking.

He defeated rivals Elly Wentworth, 24, and Matt Healy, 33, in a final in which he designed and prepared a Michelin-standard dish for 28 Michelin-starred chefs.

Mr Mclean later described the win as "incredible".

He said: "What an amazing journey. This is the biggest competition any chef can put themselves through and to be standing here at the end is incredible.

"I've hit emotions that I never knew I had, all in 30 seconds of each other.

"Words can't describe it. I never thought I would win, ever. My wife and kids are going to go absolutely nuts."

Pistachio ganache

The final task was to create an exceptional three-course meal in three hours.

Mr Maclean's winning menu was made up of a razor clams starter, a Highland roe deer main course and a chocolate pistachio ganache pudding.

The senior chef lecturer at the City of Glasgow College said he decided to enter the competition because of his love for the show.

He added: "The main reason I applied was that every year, my kids and students asked why I haven't done it.

"Getting to the finals is the hardest test a chef can put themselves through and I don't think people realise how long a journey it is, but my wife and kids have been with me every single step of the way, so it's been brilliant."