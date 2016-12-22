Violent doctor Michael Lever jailed for raping women

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption The judge said she was satisfied that Michael Lever was a "high-risk offender"

An "abusive" and "violent" doctor who raped and abused two women over a 20-year period has been jailed.

Michael Lever was told he must serve a minimum of four-and-a-half years in prison and was also given a lifelong restriction order.

One of his victims had told a jury he was a "monster" while another said he threatened to kill her if she did not agree to his demands.

Lever, 47, denied the crimes but was convicted in October 2015.

The attacks took place between 1993 and 2013 in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Ayr and the Borders.

Judge Lady Rae told Lever as she sentenced him at the High Court in Glasgow: "You have been described as controlling, abusive, as well as sexually and physically violent.

"From the material I have read, you seem to have little understanding of the impact of your behaviour."

The judge said she was satisfied Lever was a "high-risk offender".

'Ignored screams'

The previous trial at the High Court in Edinburgh heard Lever was "charming" to one victim when she first met him.

But he later made her take drugs including amyl nitrate - known as poppers - as well as the "aphrodisiac" Spanish Fly.

She said the date rape drug GHB was also put in her drink.

The witness added: "When I woke up, it was the next day. I was naked and propped up against a sofa."

The jury heard how Lever put a pillowcase over the face of one of the women and ignored her screams throughout her ordeal.

The victim was discovered in a wardrobe, naked with her arms tied, looking badly bruised and crying.

Family attacks

Lever - who has since been struck off by the General Medical Council - insisted the women had agreed to sex.

But his QC Gary Allan told Thursday's hearing: "Dr Lever now says maybe they weren't consensual."

Lever was previously jailed for 15 months in 2013 after being found guilty of attacking members of his family.

He strangled his wife at hospital accommodation in Carluke, South Lanarkshire, while she was pregnant in 1997 and 1998.

He was also convicted of attacking her son between July 2001 and March 2004 and his 16-year-old daughter between 2008 and 2010.