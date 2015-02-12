Man held over firearms offences in Moodiesburn
- 12 February 2015
A man has been arrested over firearms offences following an incident in North Lanarkshire.
Police Scotland officers were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously in Gartferry Road, Moodiesburn, at about 17:10 on Wednesday.
The force helicopter was also dispatched to assist in the search.
A 22-year-old man was subsequently arrested and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal over firearms offences.