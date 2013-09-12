The owner of a chain of Scottish dental clinics is facing misconduct charges over the treatment of 30 patients.

George Campbell is accused of carrying out unnecessary treatment and allowing unqualified staff to work on patients.

The allegations relate to treatments at his All 1 Smile chain of clinics in Glasgow, East Kilbride, Greenock, Cumbernauld, Hamilton and Kilmarnock.

Mr Campbell has denied all charges against him at a General Dental Council Fitness to Practice hearing in London.

If found guilty of misconduct he could be given a permanent ban from the profession.

Standards concerns

A first complaint was made by consultants at Glasgow Dental Hospital on 22 December 2010 when they became alarmed after 13 of Mr Campbell's patients were referred to them for further treatment.

There were further claims of unnecessary surgical interventions, missed diagnoses, and worries over Mr Campbell's clinical standards.

A second complaint was then made to the General Dental Council (GDC) on 22 July 2011 by an oral surgeon at the Albion Clinic in Glasgow, relating to six patients.

The GDC decided Mr Campbell was to be barred from carrying out unsupervised work until the outcome of a full disciplinary hearing.

He initially faced a conduct and competence committee in October last year but the three-week hearing ran out of time and had to be adjourned until September 2013.

Mr Campbell was allowed to continue practising during the adjournment, subject to a number of restrictive conditions.

The hearing continues.