Six people have been taken to hospital after a motorway collision involving a Hearts supporters' bus and a lorry.

Police said the crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the M8 Glasgow to Edinburgh motorway at junction 6, Newhouse, just after 04:00.

Three of the injured were taken to Monklands Hospital, the other three to Wishaw General Hospital. None were seriously injured.

The motorway was partially blocked for two hours following the crash.

Hearts fans had been returning to Scotland from their team's Europa League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.