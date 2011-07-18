Glasgow & West Scotland

Historic Ibrox seat going up for auction

Ibrox seat
Image caption The auction house said it was the first time they had sold a stadium seat

A seat from Ibrox stadium believed to date from the 1920s is being auctioned in Glasgow this week.

The oak and cast-iron seat was retrieved when the Glasgow Rangers' ground was being upgraded in the 1970s.

McTear's Auctioneers said it was hoped seat No 258 could fetch up to £300 on Thursday.

The lot has been put in by an anonymous seller. Valuers at the auction house said they quickly realised it was a rare piece of club memorabilia.

Brian Clements, from the auctioneers, said: "Over the years we have sold some fantastic pieces of sports memorabilia, including signed shirts, footballs and even Faberge eggs.

"But I can safely say this is the first time a stadium seat has come to auction.

"When the seller, who has asked to remain anonymous, brought it in, we quickly realised that this was a rare piece of memorabilia from a very important era in Rangers' history.

"I have no doubt it will attract a fair bit of interest at auction."

The furniture and collectables sale will be held at McTear's on Thursday.

