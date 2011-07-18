Grounded fishing boat Gleaner II refloated
- 18 July 2011
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A fishing boat which ran aground off the west coast of Scotland has been refloated.
The crew of the Gleaner II had to be rescued after it hit rocks in Oban Bay at about 1035 BST.
Clyde Coastguard said Oban Lifeboat was scrambled and the seven crew members were taken from the vessel, which was listing. None of the crew was injured.
The coastguard said the Gleaner II had been refloated again at high tide at shortly after 2000 BST.