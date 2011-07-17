Man attacked by three men with bottles in Glasgow

A 60-year-old man has been attacked by three men with bottles as he walked along a Glasgow road.

Police said the man was assaulted on Gartloch Road, near Shettleston, between 2120 BST and 2140 BST on Saturday, "for no apparent reason".

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he has been treated for head and facial injuries.

Strathclyde Police are appealing for information about the attack. All three suspects were in their 20s.

One of them was wearing a grey T-shirt.

The victim's condition has been described as stable.