Teenager hurt in Tollcross machete attack

A teenager suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by two men armed with machetes in a Glasgow street.

The 19-year-old man was walking along Altyre Street, near Adrgay Street, Tollcross, at about 0245 BST on Friday when he was approached by the pair.

He tried to run away but the men caught up with him and carried out an attack which left him with a serious cut to his leg and arm injuries.

The suspects are both white and aged between 18 and 20.

Both were wearing dark hooded tops with the hoods up. One man had a slim build while the other had a heavy build.

'Possible shouting'

Strathclyde Police have appealed for a woman who helped the injured man to come forward.

The victim is currently being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

Det Con Graham Harries said: "I would really like to ask the lady who came to the man's aid to get in touch as she could have vital information regarding this violent crime.

"I realise the incident took place in the early hours of the morning but it's possible local residents heard some kind of disturbance, perhaps some shouting, and I would urge them to please get in touch with us.

"Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could assist us in tracking down the two men responsible."