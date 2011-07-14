Man, 78, crashes car on to Glasgow railway line

A 78-year-old man has escaped uninjured after his car crashed on to a railway line in the south side of Glasgow.

The car veered off Fotheringay Road in Pollokshields, through railings and on to the track between Maxwell Park station and Pollokshields West station.

Strathclyde Police and the British Transport Police were called to the incident at about 1755 BST, and Cathcart Circle trains were stopped.

The driver was checked at the scene by paramedics but required no treatment.

Strathclyde Fire and Rescue cut the fence to allow the car to be removed.

It was taken off the line by 1945.

Scotrail said the train service between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida via Maxwell Park returned to normal at 2115.