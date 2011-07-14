Woman dies in major fire at Hillington Road South flat

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the seven-storey block of flats

A woman is understood to have died following a major fire on the fifth floor of a seven-storey block of flats in Cardonald, Glasgow.

Two people were taken to hospital after the fire broke out at Hillington Road South, near Paisley Road West at about 1600 BST.

Residents could be seen on balconies on the floors above the fire.

More than 15 firefighters tackled the blaze and police said the block was evacuated.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent 10 vehicles, including three ambulances, to the scene.

The road was closed and police cordons set up.

Joseph Rae, 23, said his father John had been trapped by smoke in his flat on the seventh floor.

He said he'd arrived at the police cordon about 1445 BST.

"My dad could not breathe due to the smoke to start with," he said.

"They had to get oxygen up to him. They carried it up. He's OK now.

"It looks like it started in a flat at the back on the fifth floor."

Strathclyde Police and Strathclyde Fire and Rescue Service said they could not confirm if there had been fatalities.