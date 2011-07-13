Glasgow Games chief John Scott's hospitality revealed

Image caption John Scott resigned over his error last month

Details of gifts and hospitality for officials of Glasgow's Commonwealth Games team have been revealed following the resignation of its chief executive.

John Scott stood down last month after he accepted, but did not declare, an offer from a potential supplier.

The gifts and gratuities register show Mr Scott accepted 21 hospitality offers which included trips to Wimbledon, the Open and the T in the Park.

It does not show the offer which he accepted and did not declare.

Mr Scott, who was head of the games organising committee, admitted breaking rules and was said to have deeply regretted his mistake.

The organising committee has faced criticism for refusing to release the details of Mr Scott's breach of guidelines.

'Robust policy'

A Glasgow 2014 spokesman said: "We will be publishing the gifts and gratuities register quarterly going forward as a commitment to openness and transparency.

"This initial publication of the register, going back to 2009 when it was set up, shows what was accepted and declined for all offers over £100 - the threshold set in the policy.

"The organising committee has a robust policy, where staff are supported with advice from an ethical compliance officer.

"Gifts and gratuities are regularly declined, but still reported on the register for transparency.

"Enforcement of the policy within our organisation is good and we believe this is reflected in the content of the register."