Glasgow-bound train halted at Newton after 'bomb alert'

Train services on the westbound Argyle line - which links Lanarkshire, Glasgow and Dunbartonshire - were disrupted earlier after a bomb alert.

A passenger told the driver of one train, which had stopped at Newton station, that another passenger had mentioned a bomb may be on board.

British Transport Police and Strathclyde Police attended at about 0850 BST and carried out a search.

Nothing suspicious was found and services resumed afterwards.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: "BTP and Strathclyde Police officers attended Newton station around 8.50am today in response to a security alert.

"A train travelling towards Milngavie was stopped at the station while officers carried out a search of the carriages.

"Nothing suspicious was found. An investigation is under way."