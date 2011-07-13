Three rescued from East Kilbride flat fire

Three people trapped in a burning flat in East Kilbride have been rescued by fire crews.

Strathclyde Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the fire at the flat in Chalmers Crescent at about 2010 BST.

Two residents were hanging out of the windows of a first floor flat when fire fighters arrived. A third resident was rescued from an adjacent flat.

The residents were treated by paramedics and two were taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation.

A service spokesman said at the height of the blaze, three appliances with 15 firefighters were in attendance.

He said the fire had caused considerable damage to the property and some residents would need to be rehoused.

A joint investigation into the cause of the blaze is being carried out by the fire service and police.