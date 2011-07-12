Water supplies resume to thousands of Cumbernauld homes

Thousands of homes in Cumbernauld, which had been left without water after a 36in mains pipe burst, have been reconnected.

Scottish Water said supplies had been restored to almost all the affected areas.

Cumbernauld town centre and parts of Balloch are expected to be re-connected shortly.

John Rae, from Scottish Water, said alternative supplies had been made available to customers.

He said it was a "sizeable operation" to expose the main and carry out the repairs.

'Single decker bus'

The affected areas were Wardpark, Abronhill, Kildrum, Seafar, Cumbernauld Town Centre, Cumbernauld Village, Greenfaulds, Condorrat, Westfield, Blackwood, Lenziemill and Westerwood.

Scottish Water said it had been necessary to dig down 3m by 12m across - roughly the size of a single decker bus - in order to carry out the removal of the fractured section and to install the new section of water main.

Mr Rae added: "Some properties may experience slight discolouration in their tap water when supplies are restored.

"This is caused by the natural sediment in the pipes, which has been disturbed.

"Our advice is to leave your kitchen tap running for a few minutes until the stream runs clear.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience this incident may have caused."

Alternative supplies were made available at Wardpark Industrial Estate, G67 3JZ, Westfield Industrial Estate, G68 9HQ, New Town Hall, G67 1DZ, Broadwood Stadium, G68 9NE and Abronhill Community Centre, Larch Road, G67 3AZ.