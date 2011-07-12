Boy from iconic photograph of the Gorbals dies aged 70

Image caption Les Mason, left, and his friend George Davis were snapped in 1948

A man who featured as a boy in an iconic image of post-war Glasgow street urchins has died at the age of 70.

As young boys, Les Mason and his friend George Davis were snapped by the late Bert Hardy as they walked arm in arm through the Gorbals in Glasgow.

The photograph, Gorbals Boys, was taken in 1948 to highlight poverty in the city.

Mr Mason's family said he had been proud of his link with Glasgow's past. Mr Davis died nine years ago.