Youth escapes from cell after fooling Reliance guards

Image caption The teenager escaped from cells at Glasgow Sheriff Court

A teenager who escaped from Reliance officers after tricking them into believing he was his sleeping cell mate has been detained for eight months.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court in April for breaching bail conditions.

When Reliance staff arrived to free his cell mate, who had been granted bail, the teenager lied about his identity.

He walked free after the guards failed to check an identity image on computer.

He was boasting about his antics to the police, advising them that he was going to write a book about what he had done Elaine Sibbald, Prosecutor

The teenager, who was remanded for breaching bail conditions relating to an assault and robbery charge, previously admitted attempting to pervert the court of justice by lying to the guards.

Prosecutor Elaine Sibbald told the court that Reliance officers failed to carry out the appropriate checks before releasing the youth.

"The normal checks that should have been done were not done," she said.

"In particular, his photo should have been viewed on the computer screen by reliance staff and only once the photo matched him should he have been released."

The court heard that the mistake was only realised at the end of the day when all of the prisoners were being returned.

The teenager was then arrested by police officers the following day.

Miss Sibbald added: "While he was being detained, he was boasting about his antics to the police, advising them that he was going to write a book about what he had done."

Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC told the teenager he would have been sentenced to 12 months if he had not pleaded guilty.