Glasgow Queen's Park shooting was 'racially motivated'

An inquiry into a shooting incident in a Glasgow park is being treated as "racially motivated", police have said.

A 20-year-old was shot as he walked his dog in Queen's Park, close to Victoria Road, at about 1300 BST on Sunday.

As he walked towards the main gates, a man emerged from bushes, shouted abuse and shot him with an air rifle.

The suspect is described as an Asian male in his mid 20s and of thin build. He was wearing a black polo shirt and black three-quarter length trousers.

The victim was treated for injuries to his arm and leg at the nearby Victoria Infirmary and later released.

'Unprovoked attack'

Det Con Barry Hughes, of Strathclyde Police, said: "This would appear to be a totally unprovoked attack on a young man who was enjoying a walk in the park with his dog.

"The park was very busy at this time of day and therefore I'd like to speak to anyone who may have seen the suspect hanging about prior to this incident taking place or running off afterwards.

"The Jack Russell dog called 'Caeser' ran away when his owner was injured and hasn't been seen since. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

"It is believed that the suspect shouted some verbal abuse at the injured man prior to discharging the weapon and as such police are treating this incident as racially motivated."