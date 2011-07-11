New £6.8m marine skills centre opens on River Clyde

Image caption The marine skills centre includes a new jetty and free fall life boat

A new £6.8m maritime training facility has opened on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow.

The Marine Skills Centre, Jetty and Pontoon replaces outdated buildings with modern facilities for training maritime students.

It is sited beside Albert Bridge, near the former Nautical College, which merged with Metropolitan and Central to form Scotland's largest college.

The centre is operated by the new City of Glasgow College.

The new facility includes a jetty, practice pontoon and free fall life boat.

The centre is the first piece of building work for the college's New Campus project, which will be home to about 1,200 staff and 40,000 students.

The New Campus will be located across two sites - the City Campus at Cathedral Street and the Riverside Campus at Thistle Street.

The Marine Skills Centre was officially unveiled by Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.