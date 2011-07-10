Man killed after wall crash in Lesmahagow named

Image caption Lee Stewart died after the crash in Lesmahagow on Friday night

A 20-year-old driver who died after a crash in Lesmahagow in Lanarkshire has been named.

Police said a Vauxhall Tigra left the B7078 Carlisle Road and hit a wall at about 2000 BST on Friday.

Lee Stewart, from Coalburn, died at the scene and three other people were injured. The 19-year-old front seat passenger was in a critical condition.

Another man, 19, was airlifted to hospital. A female passenger, also 19, was in a stable condition.

Police said it appeared the driver had lost control of the car.

The front seat passenger was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital and then transferred to the Southern General Hospital in Glasgow.

The male back seat passenger, who was airlifted to hospital, was in a serious condition.

The female passenger was being treated at Wishaw General.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Sgt Brian McGeogh, from Strathclyde Police, urged any motorists who were in the area at the time of the crash to come forward.

A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.