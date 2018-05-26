Image copyright The Pearson family Image caption Dave Pearson, pictured with his wife Sue, was exposed to asbestos at the fabrication plant where he worked

The family of a labourer who died from the effects of asbestos has been awarded £475,000 in compensation.

Dave Pearson, 66, died from lung cancer in January 2017.

He contracted the disease after working for more than 40 years at the Methil Fabrication Plant in Fife.

His widow Sue said: "Thankfully we managed to hold those responsible to account and we now hope to try and restore some kind of balance to our future."

Mr Pearson, from St Andrews, worked in machine and building maintenance from the 1970s until he was forced to give up work.

He was exposed to asbestos-filled dust while maintaining the brakes and clutches in cranes and vehicles throughout the plant.

'Strong-hearted man'

The asbestos fibres attacked his body for decades until a chesty cough and back pain forced him to see a GP.

Mr Pearson was diagnosed with mesothelioma on 16 June 2016 and underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

He died less than seven months later on 7 January 2017 - within weeks of launching his legal case.

Mrs Pearson, who is a retired nurse, said: "Dave was a big, gentle, kind, strong-hearted man who worshipped the ground the kids and I walked on.

"I'm grateful to have felt that kind of rare and precious love but it makes his passing all the harder."

She said the couple's five children and eight grandchildren now support each other alongside Mr Pearson's brother Andrew.