Maybury Road has been closed since the incident last night

Four vehicles have been involved in a serious crash, resulting in disruption to one of Edinburgh's key commuter routes in the west of the city.

Police were called to the incident at about 00:30 on Friday on the A902 at Maybury Road.

The road was closed as a result between Barnton Interchange and Maybury Drive roundabout.

Police warned that the route was likely to remain shut for some time and have appealed for witnesses to the incident.

'Ongoing investigations'

Drivers were warned to expect delays, while those heading to the city's airport have been told to plan extra time for their journey.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Officers responded to reports of a serious road collision at 00:30 involving four vehicles on the A902 at Maybury Road in Edinburgh.

"Investigations are ongoing and a road closure is in place between Barnton Interchange, the junction of Maybury Road and Maybury Drive roundabout.

"The road is likely to remain closed for some time. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police."