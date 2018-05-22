The identity of a man who died when his motorbike crashed into a traffic island while overtaking two cars in West Lothian has been released by police.

Nikki Grieve, 27, from Uphall, was travelling west on his green Kawasaki Z750 motorcycle when the collision happened on Saturday.

He died at the scene following the crash at about 13:15 on the A89 Newbridge to Bathgate road at Dechmont.

The road was closed until 19:30 to allow investigations to be completed.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash.