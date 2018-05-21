Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Biker killed in West Lothian road crash

  • 21 May 2018

A motorcycle rider has died in a crash while overtaking two cars in West Lothian.

The 27-year-old was killed in the accident at about 13:15 on Saturday on the A89 Newbridge to Bathgate road at Dechmont.

Police said the man had been riding a green Kawasaki Z750 motorcycle when he crashed into a traffic island. He died at the scene.

The road was closed until 19:30 to allow investigations to be completed.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash.

Sgt Andy Gibb said: "Tragically a young man has lost his life and we are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information to please get in contact."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites