Biker killed in West Lothian road crash

A motorcycle rider has died in a crash while overtaking two cars in West Lothian.

The 27-year-old was killed in the accident at about 13:15 on Saturday on the A89 Newbridge to Bathgate road at Dechmont.

Police said the man had been riding a green Kawasaki Z750 motorcycle when he crashed into a traffic island. He died at the scene.

The road was closed until 19:30 to allow investigations to be completed.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash.

Sgt Andy Gibb said: "Tragically a young man has lost his life and we are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information to please get in contact."