Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the theft at a flat in Constitution Street was targeted

Jewellery and cash worth at least £100,000 has been stolen from a flat near Edinburgh.

A large metal safe, weighing more than 30st (191kg) was taken from a property in Constitution Street, Leith, between the junctions with Bernard Street and Tower Street.

It contained cash in pounds and dollars and distinctive pieces of jewellery, estimated to be worth a six-figure sum.

Police believe the theft happened at about 22:00 on Monday.

PC David Smith said: "The contents of the safe are believed to be collectively worth a six-figure sum and this is currently being treated as a targeted theft.

"The stolen safe weighed over 30 stone and is likely to have taken several people to move and, we believe, may have been taken from the property in another item, such as a suitcase.

"It's likely that a vehicle was involved to transport the safe and we'd urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour, or vehicles, in the area around this time to contact either us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible."