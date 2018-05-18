How is Markle marking the royal wedding?

Image caption The village sign has been a popular tourist destination in recent weeks

Residents of a small village that shares its name with the royal bride-to-be are making plans for the big day.

Markle in East Lothian has been gearing up for Saturday's wedding by preparing for a huge outdoor party with a BBQ, strawberries and cream, Pimms, homemade bunting and paper chains.

A gazebo is being erected in the centre of the hamlet, which has about 100 residents and no shop.

And the local fishery has even created a Meghan Markle fly.

Image caption Markle residents are planning an outdoor party to celebrate the Royal wedding

The small group of houses set in picturesque scenery near the A1 is known for the derelict Markle Castle.

The castle is built on the site where the army of Angus, King of the Picts, defeated the forces of King Athel - a victory which they hailed as a miracle.

Markle got its name from Merkill - the Scots word for miracle.

Image caption Markle Castle stands on the site of an ancient battle

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed in Windsor on Saturday

Neil Morland, chairman of the local residents association, said sharing Meghan's surname was a good excuse for the village to come together to celebrate her wedding to Prince Harry, with a barbecue due to begin at 13:00 on Saturday, followed by strawberries and cream.

Lorna Field, who has lived in Markle for more than 20 years, said: "There have been lots of cars stopping at the Markle sign and taking pictures and we welcome this as it puts Markle on the map.

"We are really excited to be sharing a really happy event especially when we have just come out of a really bad winter."

Image caption Tommy Dickson made the special Meghan Markle fly using colours from the Union Jack

Image caption Jimmy McLachlan with the fish he caught using the Meghan Markle fly

Over at Markle Fisheries, manager Jimmy McLachlan, 52, used a Meghan Markle fly for the first time - and landed a 9lb rainbow trout.

The fly was made by Tommy Dickson from Dunbar, who used white rabbit fur as a tail tied onto the bare hook, with artificial red and blue hackle on the front as a body, artificial legs and a brass bead on the front to make it sink into the water.

He told me: "I've chosen the colours of the Union Jack, red, white and blue for tomorrow's wedding.

"It seems to have drawn a wee bit of attention, the name of the place has been drawing people. It's really quite exciting."

Mr McLachlan said he had also noticed a big increase in the number of people visiting Markle in recent weeks.

He added: "They are not coming to fish but instead are taking pictures of the sign and the castle.

"There is definitely something brewing and I think there is a high possibility more people flock down here after the wedding for a picture.