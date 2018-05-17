A man has been jailed for six years after he put a tracking device in a woman's car before later raping her.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Paul Hutchison, who had known the woman for a number of years, was described as "obsessive".

The 46-year-old had fitted a tracking device in her vehicle without her knowledge and then repeatedly pestered her demanding to know where she was.

He went on to rape her at a house in Fife in November 2015.

Hutchison was convicted of both stalking and the rape following a trial last month.

Iain Paterson, defending, said: "This was irrational and obsessive behaviour by him and he accepts that."

The lawyer said the first offender, of Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, had "acted out of character".

Judge Tom Hughes jailed Hutchison and also gave him a 10-year non-harassment order banning him from going near the victim.

He told Hutchison: "This type of conduct will never be accepted. Women should never have to endure this behaviour."

Hutchison was also placed on the sex offenders list indefinitely.