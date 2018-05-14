Businesses in West Lothian have been targeted in a series of break-ins, all on a single night.

Cash registers, keys, laptops, computer equipment and a safe were stolen in raids in Uphall and Broxburn on Friday 11 May.

Premises were targeted in the Uphall Cross area as well as East Main, Albyn Place and Greendykes Road in Broxburn.

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men on BMX bikes were seen acting suspiciously in the area.

The thefts took place between 01:10 and 04:30.

Det Con Jo McCall of Livingston CID said: "These break-ins have resulted in numerous businesses sustaining extensive damage and theft of property.

"We are eager to trace those responsible and ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, contacts police.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage capturing any suspicious persons in the area."