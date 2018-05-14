Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council Image caption Playing Out session in Pentland View

Residential streets could be closed to traffic to encourage children to play outdoors following a successful pilot.

The Edinburgh Playing Out project began last year when the council approved temporary closures to 30 streets.

City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment committee will vote on Thursday on whether to make the scheme council policy.

If approved, communities will be able to apply to close a street for up to two hours, five times a year.

The road would be fully closed to through-traffic but residents' vehicles and local deliveries would be permitted to drive at walking speed.

'Social interaction'

A consultation exercise found that 90% of respondents believed the scheme fostered increased community connections between different generations and 83% of children made new friends.

Lesley Macinnes, transport and environment convener, said: "Our pilot scheme saw hundreds of children, parents and neighbours reclaiming their streets for play, conversation and social interaction.

"By making our streets places to spend quality time with friends and neighbours, we're helping build strong community spirit, fostering connections between different generations and enabling children to flourish through free and active play."

The new Edinburgh Play Streets policy would be managed by local council teams who would assess and approve road closures and provide traffic cones and signage.

The scheme would cost an estimated £57,780 based on 54 sessions and would be met within existing council budgets.