Missing Edinburgh teenager, 15, found safe
- 13 May 2018
A 15-year-old girl who went missing after leaving for college five days ago has been found safe.
Police had said Wanessa Strzelecka's family were worried because she did not have access to the medication she takes every day.
The Edinburgh College student was last seen by her mother as she left for classes on Tuesday. She did not arrive at the campus in the Sighthill area.
Police Scotland said Wanessa was traced by officers in Edinburgh on Sunday.