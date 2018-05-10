Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Jamie Gaffney died after falling from his bike at Westfield Roundabout

A cyclist who died after falling from his bike at the weekend has been named by police.

Jamie Gaffney fell at the Westfield Roundabout in Bathgate on Saturday.

The 45-year-old local man was a keen cyclist who regularly cycled to work in Glasgow and made weekend trips to the West Coast.

His father Andrew Gaffney said he "died doing what he loved" in a tribute released through Police Scotland.

Mr Gaffney said: "The family's heartfelt thanks go out to the kind person who stopped to help and gave him the very best chance of being cared for, drawing help from passing professionals who got him to hospital without delay.

"He was my first child and one for whom I will always keep a special place in my heart."