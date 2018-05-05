A 76-year-old woman was threatened with a knife in a robbery at her home in Crossford in Fife.

She was approached by man outside her house in Lundin Road at about 23:00 on Friday. He forced her inside and stole a number of personal items.

In an earlier incident, a 74-year-old man was approached by a man outside his house in Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy, and then assaulted and robbed.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

The first incident happened at about 17:40.

'Very distressing'

Police said inquiries had established that the victim has fallen on Kirkcaldy High Street near the junction with Nicol Street shortly before the incident taking place and several people including the suspect were seen help him to his feet.

The suspect was described as 30-40 years old, around 5ft 8in tall and wearing light clothing. He may have a Mediterranean appearance but spoke with a local accent.

The suspect in the Crossford robbery was described as about 5ft 8in, of medium build with a strong foreign accent.

Det Ch Insp John Anderson said: "Thankfully the woman was not injured during this incident, but clearly this was very distressing for her.

"Whilst both these crimes were committed on the same day, we are not connecting these incidents at this time but are keeping an open mind.

"Police Scotland is committed to identifying both suspects as quickly as possible and members of the public may notice an increased police presence in both the Nicol Street area of Kirkcaldy and Crossford as we make every effort to bring the culprits to justice."