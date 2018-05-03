Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man stabbed in robbery bid on shop in Edinburgh

  • 3 May 2018
U Save on Elm Row Image copyright Google

A man has been stabbed during an attempted robbery at an Edinburgh shop.

A 64-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen during the incident at convenience store, U Save, on Elm Row at 21:35 on Wednesday.

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

