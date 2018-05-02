Image copyright Graeme Pow Image caption The sculpture is at the entrance of a new hub for veterinary students and staff

A striking new sculpture by the creator of the Kelpies has been unveiled at the University of Edinburgh.

The 15ft steel structure of a horse's head forms the centrepiece of the entrance way to a new hub for staff and students at the university's Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.

It was unveiled the Princess Royal, the university's chancellor, at the opening on the building on Tuesday.

She also launched the school's newly-expanded equine hospital.

Weighing in at around a ton and a half, the steel structure, named Canter, took one year from initial sketches to completion.

Image copyright PA Image caption Princess Anne unveiled Canter alongside its designer, Andy Scott.

Andy Scott, the designer behind the Kelpies sculptures in Falkirk, said: "I chose a heavy horse to reflect the original intent of the school, which was set up to help workhorses in the early 19th Century.

"I am delighted with how it fits into the environment, blending with the unique architectural features of the building and the stone plinth."

Prof David Argyle, head of the veterinary school, described Canter as "an incredible piece of art".